Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 10 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to

120 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

105 mph decreasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

38 to 43.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to

51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 22 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 36 to 46. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

35 to 45.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 19 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

36 to 46.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering

to the valley floor. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to

80 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. Highs

38 to 48.

