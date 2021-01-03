CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ 015 FPUS55 KREV 031132 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-040300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to 75 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 37 to 42. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-040300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 35 to 45. $$ CAZ071-040300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. $$ CAZ073-040300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 95 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and rain in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to 85 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 11 to 21. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 38 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 38 to 48. $$