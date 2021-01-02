CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

7000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 28 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

43 to 53. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

47.

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to

48.

