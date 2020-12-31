CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to

36. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 70 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow likely in the morning, then heavy

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 21 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

28 to 33. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 45. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising

to 5000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Lows

24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to

36.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 44. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44.

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 65 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

38 to 48. Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47.

