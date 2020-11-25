CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

_____

652 FPUS55 KREV 251132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 11 to 21. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 29 to 34. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 14 to

24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

17 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

26. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 13 to

23.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

15 to 25.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 to 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 9 to

19.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

