444 FPUS55 KREV 141132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

25 to 35. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

rising above 7000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

14 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

