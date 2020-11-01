CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

606 FPUS55 KREV 011132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

25 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 28 to

38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

http://weather.gov/reno

