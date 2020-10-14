CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
807 FPUS55 KREV 141032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to
78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows
35 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 31 to 41.
CAZ071-150300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to
79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows
31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
CAZ073-150300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs
70 to 80. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 25 to 35.
