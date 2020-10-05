CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 68 to 78.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to
63.
CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs
77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.
Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
CAZ071-060300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 77 to 87. Light
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 86.
Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to
42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
CAZ073-060300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.
Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in
the morning. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs
62 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
67.
