CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

613 FPUS55 KREV 301032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 89. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 71 to 81.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather