Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of

smoke. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 63 to

73.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of

smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 70 to 80.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

80 to 90. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of

smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 70 to

80.

