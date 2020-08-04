CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

451 FPUS55 KREV 041032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 88 to 98. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 55 to 65.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 88 to 98.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 39 to 49.

