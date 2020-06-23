CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
_____
351 FPUS55 KREV 231031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
45 to 55.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
78 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 69 to 79.
$$
CAZ071-240300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
69 to 79.
$$
CAZ073-240300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated
showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers in the evening, then clear
after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
46 to 56.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows
44 to 54.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather