CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
_____
649 FPUS55 KREV 191032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
80 to 90.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 56 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
$$
CAZ071-200300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
$$
CAZ073-200300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows
49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
83 to 93.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather