CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
524 FPUS55 KREV 111031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to 7500 feet. Lows 32 to
42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 69 to
79.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to
72. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 69 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows
45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 77 to
87.
$$
CAZ071-120300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to
79. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to
68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 75 to
85.
$$
CAZ073-120300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to south
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 70 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 10000 feet lowering to
8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 39 to 49.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather