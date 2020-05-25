CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
220 FPUS55 KREV 251032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 81 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
79 to 89.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to
48. Highs 64 to 74.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to
85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 73 to
83.
$$
CAZ071-260300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 87 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 70 to 80.
$$
CAZ073-260300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 84 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.
Lows 37 to 47.
$$
