CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 67 to

72.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to

46.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 71. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

71 to 81.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

73. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 31 to

41.

