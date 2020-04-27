CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

321 FPUS55 KREV 271032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

47. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

68.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

48. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to

66.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 77. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

$$

_____

