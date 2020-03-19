CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 41 to 51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

