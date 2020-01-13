CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020
041 FPUS55 KREV 131132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY
FOR LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
65 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge
gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up
to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Highs 27 to 32.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow
after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to
35.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to
26. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
36 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 16 to 26. Highs 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 24. Highs 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches west of
highway 395. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
34 to 44. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Brisk, snow. Highs 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows 14 to 24. Highs 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to
27.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.
Lows 17 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
PST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to
25. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing
to 70 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to
90 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in
the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow
after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Snow likely. Lows 4 to 14.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs
38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs
39 to 49.
