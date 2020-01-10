CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

increasing to 95 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph

decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 30 to 35.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 22 to

27.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs 32 to 42.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 18 to

28. Highs 31 to 41.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 100 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 100 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

25.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 32 to 42.

