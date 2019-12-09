CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
827 FPUS55 KREV 091132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to
33.
CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to
45. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
22 to 27. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.
Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows
20 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.
CAZ071-100300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
29 to 39. Highs 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.
Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to
41.
CAZ073-100300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
37 to 42. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows 20 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows
11 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 26 to 36.
