CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 26. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 1 to 11. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to
31. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 21 to 26. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 31 to 36. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to
38.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 34 to 39.
CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 26. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 22 to
32.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 34 to 44.
CAZ071-300300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to
35. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to
35. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
38 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.
CAZ073-300300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to
35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 22 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs
30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to
42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 33 to 43.
