CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
743 FPUS55 KREV 281131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to
28. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows
8 to 18. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 26. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to
31. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Highs 30 to 35. Lows
24 to 34.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to 37.
Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs 34 to 39. Lows 19 to 29.
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to 22. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely and slight
chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Chance of snow with pockets of rain
and freezing rain likely. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to
27.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 20 to 25.
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to
36. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to 19.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to
35. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of light
freezing rain. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 22 to 32.
.MONDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of light freezing
rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to
33.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs 39 to 44. Lows 20 to 30.
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches
with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 21 to 31. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 1 to 11. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 20 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to 4 above zero.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to
35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows
19 to 29. Highs 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
35 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 14 to 24.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 35 to
45.
