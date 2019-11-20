CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
486 FPUS55 KREV 201131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE
6000 FEET...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 35 to 45.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 22 to
27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows
13 to 23.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 9 to 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 37 to 47.
CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to
52. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
46 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 19 to
29.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows
18 to 28.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows
15 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.
CAZ071-210300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
46 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 18 to
28.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
15 to 25.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows
14 to 24.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.
CAZ073-210300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE
6000 FEET...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet.
Highs 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 24 to 34. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 8 to
18.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 4 to 14.
