CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
112 FPUS55 KREV 061131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
67. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 24 to
34.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows
23 to 33.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 23 to
33.
CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 28 to 38. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to
39. Highs 63 to 68.
.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows
27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
CAZ071-070300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to
37. Highs 63 to 68.
.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows
26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
CAZ073-070300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 19 to 29.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 18 to
28.
