CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

_____

414 FPUS55 KREV 031031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 28 to

38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 64 to

69.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 65 to

75.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

CAZ070-040300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

