CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up
to 75 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 20 to
30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 24 to
34.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 7500 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to
50 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 45 to
55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 15 to 25.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs
60 to 70.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6500 feet lowering
to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 48 to 53.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to
5500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs
44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 24 to
34.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
Highs 57 to 67.
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 26 to 31.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level rising to
5000 feet. Highs 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to 47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 24 to
29.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows
28 to 33.
