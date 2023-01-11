CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

590 FPUS55 KPSR 110725

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1224 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-111100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1124 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

44 to 52. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

51. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ563-567-111100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1124 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 64 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 48 to 55.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs 59 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1124 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 49 to 55.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1124 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 57. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 67.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 56.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1124 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 32 to 42. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 37 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 47. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 62. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather