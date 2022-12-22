CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

690 FPUS55 KPSR 220727

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1227 AM MST Thu Dec 22 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-221100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1127 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

CAZ563-567-221100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1127 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

68 to 76.

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1127 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1127 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1127 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 69.

