CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

120 FPUS55 KPSR 120805

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

104 AM MST Wed Oct 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

104 AM MST Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

104 AM MST Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs near 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 58 to 63. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

104 AM MST Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

104 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

104 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

104 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 65. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Highs 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

