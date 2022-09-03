CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

598 FPUS55 KPSR 030837

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Sat Sep 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

AZZ541-549-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

137 AM MST Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

137 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

137 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 103 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 104 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 95 to 105.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

137 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 94 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 94 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

