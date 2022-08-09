CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

362 FPUS55 KPSR 090952

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

251 AM MST Tue Aug 9 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

251 AM MST Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

251 AM MST Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ553-554-091100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

251 AM MST Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

251 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to

109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to

108. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

251 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to

108. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to

107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ560-561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

251 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

