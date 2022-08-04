CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

706 FPUS55 KPSR 040809

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

108 AM MST Thu Aug 4 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-041100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

108 AM MST Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-041100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

108 AM MST Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ553-554-041100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

108 AM MST Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of through the day. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

108 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 88. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. North

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 107. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

108 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to

107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 107. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 80 to 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain

30 percent.

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

108 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

