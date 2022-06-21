CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1138 PM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-211100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1138 PM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 71 to 80. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows 78 to 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to 88. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-211100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1138 PM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ553-554-211100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1138 PM MST Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to

106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ566-211100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1138 PM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-211100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1138 PM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

warmer. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-561-211100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1138 PM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to

100. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

