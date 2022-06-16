CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

120 FPUS55 KPSR 160918

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 AM MST Thu Jun 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-161100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 AM MST Thu Jun 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Lows 78 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 105 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 77 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ541-549-555-161100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 AM MST Thu Jun 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ553-554-161100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 AM MST Thu Jun 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

217 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

217 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 68 to 78. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ560-561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

217 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

