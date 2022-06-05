CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

_____

326 FPUS55 KPSR 051101

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

400 AM MST Sun Jun 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

400 AM MST Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

400 AM MST Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

400 AM MST Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

400 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

400 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

400 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather