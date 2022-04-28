CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

542 FPUS55 KPSR 280729

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1229 AM MST Thu Apr 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1229 AM MST Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-281100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1229 AM MST Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

AZZ553-554-281100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1229 AM MST Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1229 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1229 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1229 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 15 to 25 mph in

the morning decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

