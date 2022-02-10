CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

294 FPUS55 KPSR 100834

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

133 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-101100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

133 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-101100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

133 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-101100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

133 AM MST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-101100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1233 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-101100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1233 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-101100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1233 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

