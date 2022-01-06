CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

286 FPUS55 KPSR 060812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

112 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

112 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 68. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 66 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

112 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

112 AM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1212 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1212 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1212 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 37 to 47. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather