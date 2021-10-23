CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

562 FPUS55 KPSR 230806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Sat Oct 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 65. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 57 to

67. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

