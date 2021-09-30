CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

098 FPUS55 KPSR 300912

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

211 AM MST Thu Sep 30 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

212 AM MST Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

212 AM MST Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 56 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

212 AM MST Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

212 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

212 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

212 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

