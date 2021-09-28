CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

400 AM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

400 AM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 64 to

71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. North wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs 84 to 88. Northeast wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

400 AM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 84 to

89. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

400 AM MST Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

400 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

400 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 97. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

59 to 69. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

400 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

