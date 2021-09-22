CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

_____

177 FPUS55 KPSR 220822

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Wed Sep 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

122 AM MST Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 101. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

122 AM MST Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 97 to 102. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

122 AM MST Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather