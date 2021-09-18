CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

199 FPUS55 KPSR 180826

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Sat Sep 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 98.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. South

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

125 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

125 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

125 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather