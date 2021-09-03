CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

782 FPUS55 KPSR 030814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Fri Sep 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 81. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

