CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

360 FPUS55 KPSR 220746

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1245 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1245 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 79 to 85.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 91 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 75 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

97 to 102. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1245 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 72 to 82.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows 67 to 77. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1245 AM MST Thu Jul 22 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

97 to 102. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1245 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs

106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1245 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 81 to 91. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows 79 to 89.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1245 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

