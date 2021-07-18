CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Sun Jul 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 103. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 87. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

