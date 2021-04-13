CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

770 FPUS55 KPSR 130806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Tue Apr 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

50 to 60. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 81 to

86. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 58 to 68.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

