CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

576 FPUS55 KPSR 060827

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

126 AM MST Sat Feb 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

126 AM MST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

126 AM MST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

126 AM MST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1226 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light wind in the morning becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1226 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1226 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

